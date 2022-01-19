Because of Melissa Merritt, there may be some people reading this article who might not have been able to otherwise.
Merritt spent 16 years as the director of — and an instructor at — the Children’s Dyslexia Center of Western Pennsylvania. For the last 7 ½ years, she executed those responsibilities faithfully while simultaneously battling breast cancer.
Merritt lost that fight on Jan. 8 at the age of 54.
The center, located inside the Scottish Rite Cathedral, is a nonprofit organization that provides free multisensory reading and written language tutorial services for children with dyslexia. It is one of 40 such facilities in 13 states that trace their existence back to 1994, when the Scottish Rite Freemasons of the Northern Masonic Jurisdiction partnered with Massachusetts General Hospital’s Language Disorders Unit to help ease the challenges faced by children with dyslexia.
Elize Orazem, now the director of the New Castle center, spent the last two years as a co-director with Merritt, and plans to ensure that Merritt’s legacy is upheld.
“Things weren’t supposed to go this way,” she said. “But we are excited to carry on her vision and her legacy to continue to serve this community. We’re looking at different ways that her memory and work can continue on in the community and in our center.
“We’re not slowing down at all. We’re going to keep moving forward on the foundation that she laid for us.”
And yet, Orazem added, Merritt didn’t leave simply big shoes to fill.
“Impossible shoes,” she said.
Amy Creese, who has been the center’s secretary since 2007, agreed.
“She had a love for teaching kids to read,” Creese said. “If the center couldn’t fit them in, because there was a waiting list, she would fit them in personally and tutor them.
“She wanted kids to learn to read. She had a passion for it.”
The Masonic dyslexia centers use the Orton-Gillingham approach to teaching children with dyslexia. The system, according to the national public media literacy initiative Reading Rockets, “was the first teaching approach specifically designed to help struggling readers by explicitly teaching the connections between letters and sounds.” It includes a “multisensory” approach, which is considered highly effective for teaching students with dyslexia.”
Merritt, Orazem said, started out as an initial advanced level instructor and went on to become a therapy-level reading specialist. and it wasn’t only students that she taught.
“She trained all of the tutors in both the initial level — which is what everybody does when they come in — then you go for the next class,” Orazem said. “We’re talking about a 90-hour class with a hundred-hour practicum that she would oversee. She taught, and then oversaw each and every trainee.”
In all, according to a post on the local center’s Facebook page, Merritt “trained and equipped many educators within 7 counties in western PA and eastern Ohio, and thus impacted the reading development of thousands of students.”
As director of the center, Merritt added fundraising to her to-do list around 2008.
Former center board member Dale Perelman explained that, originally, Masonic organizations fully funded their dyslexia centers, That changed with the onset of the 2008 recession.
“They started realizing how much money this was costing, and they started cutting back,” Perelman said. “Then more and more local groups had to run their own program. and that’s what our board did.”
The additional responsibility didn’t seem to faze Merritt, Creese recalled.
“She just went with it,” she said. “It was like she thrived on it. The more you gave her, the harder she worked on it. It didn’t matter how sick she was.”
Indeed, Orazem said, Merritt still prioritized her duties at the center even as her cancer spread.
“She was an inspiration,” Orazem said. “No matter what was going on in her life, no matter how sick she was, she was always calling us, saying ‘Hey, what’s going on? I’ll be in tomorrow.’ She’d come in in a wheelchair, she’d come in in a full body brace. She was so passionate about the children in our community.
“That drove her to continue on. She continued tutoring kids privately, at no cost, because she just wanted every child to have the opportunity to read.”
And that, Creese said, was the focus of the last text she received from Merritt.
“She said, ‘Keep everybody positive,’” Creese said. “That’s the kind of person she was. She would think about other people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.