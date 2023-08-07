Craig Owens’ property has been ruined by sewage coming in from his neighbor’s property and is putting the health of him and his young son at daily risk.
“This has been going on for four years and seven months,” Owens said. “My house is worth nothing.”
Owens, who lives on Dutch Ridge Road in Wayne Township, said he and other neighbors have been suffering for years from the sewage that has been released daily from the property of Jeffrey Seybert and Laura Huffman.
“They can’t sit on their front porch,” Owens said. “They live 200 yards away. It’s a sad situation from start to finish.”
Seybert and Huffman, on June 27, were found in contempt of court for violating a Jan. 31 court-approved order over sewage at their property.
The order was to have the pair have their on-lot septic system pumped free of all sewage at least twice a month until the system is replaced or connected to the municipal sewage system, and to have the receipts of the work be sent to the township within five days.
One notice was given in May for only four recorded pumpings from February to May, thus, the reason for the contempt verdict.
Owens said the sewage problem was first reported in 2019, and he feels nothing has been done to remedy the problem and he feels the township is either covering up the problem or not taking it as seriously as it should.
As his property is right next door to the pair, he said there is a “leech bed” of sewage in his yard, a “sewage pond” that is around half a football field in length, over eight feet of trash and a “river of sewage” that is five feet wide and hundreds of feet long that is contaminating a stream of the Slippery Rock Creek on their property. The sewage “bubbles up” from those locations.
Owens said the sewage has destroyed three-quarters of his yard, leaked into his garden making the food inedible to eat and his yard was tested and was found to have ten deadly pathogens inside.
“It’s out of control out here. It’s been a nightmare,” Owens said. “It’s ruined my life.”
Owens said because of the sewage, he is unable to sell his home or move out after buying it in 2002.
He added he has spent over $40,000 in attorney fees in an ongoing lawsuit to try a find a solution, as well as reach out to the township supervisors and township Solicitor Ryan Long.
Owens and other Dutch Ridge Road residents have raised their concerns to township supervisors in recent months during their monthly meetings.
“We have been banging our heads against the wall trying to get something done,” said Marian Owens, Craig’s mother who also lives on Dutch Ridge Road. “It’s been horrible for what he (Seybert) has been allowed to do.”
Marian Owens said residents of the road have spoken to state police and filed a report with the Consumer Protection Agency. She noted her grandson has unfortunately stepped in the sewage at one point.
Patricia Houk, who lives across the street from the Seybert/Huffman property with her husband Larry Houk, reiterated there are nights where they are unable to sit on their front porch due to the sewage smell.
She also feels ignored by township leaders over this matter. She has lived in the township all of her life.
Craig Owens added the state Department of Environmental Protection has been notified multiple times, and he recently filed a report with the office of Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry, who has assigned an investigator for the matter.
“All of us are asking for help but we can’t get anywhere,” Owens said. “Everybody’s worried about their water.”
Craig Owens said a DEP soil investigator previously investigated the area. Neighbor Mike Sofelkanich said he is concerned over his well water and is planning to test his water, and suggests other neighbors test their water and soil as well.
Sofelkanich said the court fees being paid for with tax dollars could have been used to fix roads in the township.
“We just want the problem fixed and resolved,” Sofelkanich said.
Craig Owens added there are one or two illegal trailers on the property dumping sewage as well.
One of the conditions of the court order was to have individuals living in one of the trailers leave, which has not occurred.
Long claims the township was not notified of the sewage matter until 2020, and said the township had tried to work with Seybert and Huffman over the last few years to address the issue in a “reasonable manner.”
“We tried to work with them. I suspect a number of issues could have been resolved if they would have been reasonable,” Long said.
Long said the township is doing what it can now under the law to enforce the conditions of the agreement, and, if need be, to push for the max punishment of contempt of court, which calls for jail time.
He also said the pair were found guilty in July by Magisterial District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright for a separate septic tank connected to a trailer on their property, resulting in each getting a $5,000 fine, with them having the option to appeal the ruling.
“We’re doing what we have to do under the Sewage Act, Act 537,” Long said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.