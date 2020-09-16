BY MARIA BASILEO
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Student attorneys from Duquesne University will soon be researching and working to advance the city’s code enforcement department, Mayor Chris Frye announced Monday.
“I want the city residents to know the administration is working very hard to bring change and stay focused on the goal of a(n) attractive and thriving New Castle,” Frye said. “I have multiple adopted plans on a table in my office, which I’m sharing the vision with everyone I can hoping for a big break but cognizant that small wins amount to big success.”
The Urban Development Practicum provides pro bono legal services by student attorneys related to real estate and economic development to distressed communities.
A team of students, Frye explained, will be conducting research to advance the department’s operations and housing needs via housing court and a city-operated land bank.
“I hope we achieve clarity on the topic of whether the city can have its own land bank and whether a housing court is an effective option to resolving citation and violation issues,” Frye said. “(We) have wonderful housing programs in the city that can offer counseling, referrals and do on-the-spot intake for people in need of housing help. We can also use housing court to further our data collection efforts which will aid in grant research and funding opportunities. We need a retired judge to help make this happen.”
Frye said the city got the opportunity to work with the practicum after he met former Gov. Tom Corbett at an event at The Hoyt last year. After appearing on KDKA’s “Around the Table” talk show, Frye spoke at the university’s’ law school, where Corbett is a professor.
“During my speech, I presented the Act 47 exit plan and many of the initiatives we have to address,” Frye said. “The students were really engaged and asked to help us by conducting more research.”
The practicum previously worked in Rankin, McKeesport and Pittsburgh.
Other services include “general real estate matters, title searches, negotiation and drafting of development agreements, preparation of land use cases, appellate land use practice, and attending and participating in public meetings and hearings. Some of the unique topics addresses through the work with clinic clients include conservation easements, land acquisition, zoning issues and ‘greening initiatives,’” according to the practicum’s website.
