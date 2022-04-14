There is an old Amish adage — “Use it up, wear it out, make do, or do without.”
That sums up the mindset of many Amish people regarding frugality against lavish spending, conservation, recycling and saving the earth’s environment.
On Tuesday evening, approximately 60 people attended in-person at Westminster College’s Wallace Memorial Chapel and another 20 online by Zoom to hear how Amish communities effect and are changed by environmental issues that pertain to today’s society and America’s future.
The lecture, “Exploring the Amish Relationship to Nature” discussed the findings noted in the 2018 book, “Nature and the Environment in Amish Life,” written by Dr. David McConnell and Dr. Marilyn Loveless, both of the College of Wooster in Ohio.
McConnell noted two-thirds of all Amish are in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Indiana. More than 150 Amish individuals had been interviewed over a seven-year period to gather statistical information on how their particular Amish sect related to environmental and conservation trends.
McConnell, a professor of anthropology, has conducted fieldwork in Amish communities for over 15 years and has published articles on the changing face of Amish education, agriculture, and income and wealth distributions. Loveless is a professor of biology emerita, an ecologist and plant population geneticist with a long-standing interest in how humans interact with their environment and how belief systems influence human behavior toward the natural world.
Their lecture discussed the views of the Amish and their practices concerning farming, alternative medicine, wildlife, domesticated animals, nature and leisure activities.
“There are currently 340,000 Amish people living in 30 states and Canada,” McConnell said. “The Amish make up less than one percent of the U.S. population.”
The two surveyed five sects — Swartentruber, Andy Weaver, Old Order, New Order and English. Of the sects, those who live lives closest to old Amish ways and customs are the Swartentrubers, with each of the other groups living more modernized lives and English being the most modern.
“The sects range from more conservative to technologically more liberal,” McConnell said.
McConnell explained “the Amish believe that nature was developed by God for human use.” In some ways, therefore, the Amish are concerned with conservation but, in some ways, they are not. Loveless said 20 percent of Amish earn income from farming and 80 percent from animals, maple sugar tapping, the wood industry and the hardware industry.
“Many of those Amish also use power tools, often hiring the non-Amish to run them,” Loveless said.
Animal breeding is another form of employment, often involving the entire family. Animals are seen as commodities, she said, and cases have been found of puppy mills.
Whitetail deer, bred for sport and for their antlers, are another lucrative industry of some Amish.
In school, Amish children spend much time outside in chores and play. The average student has only an eight-grade education.
“Secular science about evolution is not taught,” Loveless said, adding children are taught a “science-lite” curriculum that is “a study of God’s world as He made it.”
Amish homes are generally more planet friendly.
“The Amish are more self-sufficient and more active in producing their own food,” Loveless said. “Most Amish have more mouths to feed, so most are gardeners and do canning and gather wild food by hunting venison, rabbits and squirrels.”
Photographs used during the presentation were taken by former Amish photographer Doyle Yoder.
Helen Boylan, chemistry professor at Westminster facilitated the lecture, which concluded with a 20-minute question and answer session. Refreshments were provided by Anna’s Amish Cookies.
