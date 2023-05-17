Dunkin’ is coming to Ellwood City Borough.
Council approved a conditional use request, a land development plan and a subdivision plan for the restaurant location during its meeting Monday.
The establishment will be 2,060 square feet located at the intersection of Fifth Street and Spring Avenue in the C-3 Gateway North zoning district.
The conditional use, which is for a drive-thru window, is contingent upon no egress onto Fifth Street and other traffic matters.
Borough Manager Kevin Swogger said these conditions were made due to the area of the borough having a high traffic flow and congestion.
“These were the recommendations for the safety of the people,” said Councilman Brad Ovial.
The subdivision plan is converting four properties into one buildable lot.
The land development plan had already been reviewed by both the Ellwood City and Lawrence County planning commissions.
Before the meeting, a public hearing was held on the pending location with Dan Orie testifying on behalf of Heartland Restaurant Group, the firm that would own the location. Orie is the vice president and general counsel of Heartland.
Orie said for Heartland locations in recent years, especially coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, almost 70 to 80 percent of Dunkin’s customers use the drive-thru.
“We want to get as many people through the drive-thru as possible,” Orie said.
Orie said in addition to the curbside pickup spot, there will be a separate drive-thru lane solely for customers who order ahead of time on the mobile app.
Orie said that Heartland will need to get PennDOT permits since 5th Street is a state road. It was determined a traffic study nor a site analysis was needed. Orie said the Dunkin’ would operate from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with its busiest time of the day being in the early morning, with an average of 70 cars going through an hour.
Bob Goetz from Trans Associates, who provided engineering work on the project, believes there is little to no concern for traffic congestion.
Robert Rivers, owner of National Grind Coffee & Tea Shop, disagreed, adding traffic will be congested along 5th Street and Spring Avenue and feared for pedestrian safety.
Rivers believes Dunkin’ will slowly cause other small businesses like his to shut down and it won't support the community like other borough small businesses.
Orie said Dunkin' is one of the most generous organizations in western Pennsylvania and will draw more people to Ellwood City.
“We’re here to be partners,” Orie said.
Jason Lutz, one of the partners of Fifth and Spring LLC, who owns the property space, believes the restaurant will be a great addition to the borough. Lutz said there were no traffic problems when a gas station then feed store and a parking lot were previously there.
He also said the Burger King, McDonald’s and Brighton Hog Dog Shoppe locations in Ellwood have similar drive-thru setups and traffic concerns from residents.
“This site is not an anomaly to the town,” Lutz said.
