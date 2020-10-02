A pickup truck driver involved in two back-to-back collisions in 2018 in New Castle will serve time in a state correctional institution.
Arthur Costas Hazimanolis, 61, of New Castle, faces 2 1/2 to 5 years in prison, according to a sentence that Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox imposed on him Thursday.
Hazimanolis had pleaded guilty on Jan. 17 to two felony counts of driving under the influence and one count of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, in two cases filed against him for the July 6, 2018 accidents. All other charges pending against him in those cases were dropped as a result of the plea agreement.
The two crashes Hazimanolis was involved in both were within the city. The first occurred when his red pickup truck went through a red light at South Mill and Grove streets and collided with a Honda Accord driven by a Shenango Township man, who is now 87, according to police records.The man's car spun and struck a garage door, then crashed into two coolers at Jefferson Poultry and became lodged in them, and he had to be extricated from the car.
Hazimanolis left the scene. The man was hospitalized in Pittsburgh at the time with a broken sternum and internal injuries, according to police. He did not attend Hazimanolis' sentencing, nor did he provide an impact statement to the court.
Within minutes after that accident, Hazimanolis struck a car from behind that was stopped at a red light at East Washington and Junior High streets, and his truck pushed the car into a third vehicle, according to city police reports. He submitted to a blood alcohol test that registered 0.244 percent, according to a criminal complaint. The legal limit is 0.08.
Charges in both cases were filed by the New Castle police. Hazimanolis previously had requested house arrest as his sentence, but the judge refused.
At his sentencing Thursday, Hazimanolis' private attorney, Dennis Elisco, asked the judge to recommend his incarceration at a location near to Pittsburgh, because of a family member who has serious health issues, and he is his caregiver. Elisco told the court that Hazimanolis has spent time in alcohol recovery and that he has been sober for 26 months. The judge credited him for 18 days of jail time that he spent in the facility.
"I'm extremely remorseful for my conduct," Hazimanolis told the judge. He asked Cox to give him until Nov. 2 to get his affairs in order before incarceration.
In addition to his prison sentence, Cox ordered Hazimanolis to pay fines totaling $5,000 and other costs and ordered him to have a DNA test. He agreed to recommend that Hazimanolis be confined to the State Correctional Institution in Mercer, and ordered him to report for his sentence beginning Nov. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.