Drugs, guns seized at South Side home

A New Castle man is in the Lawrence County jail after crack cocaine and marijuana were seized during a search warrant on a South Side home on Thursday by law enforcement officers.
Marquise Wise, 31, is charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday with District Judge Melissa A. Amodie’s presiding.
The Lawrence County Special Investigative Unit and the city police narcotics unit executed the search warrant at 510 E. Reynolds St. at approximately 6:30 p.m. Upon entry into the home, officers located three adults and seven children, ranging in age from 3- to 11-years-old. Officers also found 20.17 grams of crack cocaine, 18 grams of marijuana, a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber handgun, a Marlin .22 rifle, ammunition, $4,282 in cash and a digital scale with residue.
CYS was contacted and the children were subsequently released to family members who will conduct a follow-up investigation to address the children.
