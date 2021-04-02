Drugs, gun, cash seized from East Side home

An East Side woman is charged with drug possession after a Thursday search of her home by county narcotics officers.
Kayla Marie Lutton, 31, is charged by the Lawrence County district attorney's office with five counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver as well as one count of drug possession. She was taken to the Lawrence County jail.
On Thursday, detectives from the district attorney's special and criminal investigations units, the Union Township police and the New Castle narcotics and CIRT teams served a signed search warrant at 314 Florence Ave. Detectives seized 284.5 grams of uncut, high grade suspected heroin with a street value in excess of $50,000, four grams of suspected crack cocaine, 2.2 grams of suspected crystal meth, three suspected LSD tablets, 14 Suboxone strips, three digital weigh scales, a 20-gauge shotgun, three cell phones and $15,835 cash.
Five other people were taken into custody due to their presence in the house at the time of the search.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.