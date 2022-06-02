A raid Wednesday at a McGrath Manor apartment by drug task force agents resulted in two arrests and the confiscation of drugs.
The Lawrence County District Attorney's office has charged Kara Lynne Paiano, 31, of McGrath Manor and Matthew Joseph Clavelli, 37, of the 400 block of Boyles Avenue in connection with a search warrant that agents served around 3 p.m. on the fifth-floor apartment at the 800 block of West Washington Street.
The narcotics agents, following an investigation and surveillance, entered the building with the search warrant, according to District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa.
They found Clavelli and Paiano seated at a table in the living room. Clavelli was wanted on a bench warrant from the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas and was arrested, according to a criminal complaint.
During their search, officers seized 15 Alprazolam pills, an anti-anxiety medication; 4.1 grams of suspected heroin, 3.8 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 11 unopened Suboxone strips containing buprenorphine, a controlled substance; a notebook of owe-sheets used to list customers in the sale of controlled substances and three digital scales.
The investigators noted in a criminal complaint that Paiano holds the lease for the apartment in the complex that is owned by the Lawrence County Housing Authority.
Paiano and Clavelli each are charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and one count each of criminal conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia.
They were arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who set Clavelli's bond at $100,000 and Paiano's bond at $50,000. Both were committed to the Lawrence County jail.
Lamancusa said both of the accused are considered to be lower-level user/dealers in the illegal drug trade.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
