The Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission is looking to expand in its existing headquarters and is seeking a city loan to help with that endeavor.
Tim Fulkerson, a former mayor and councilman who owns the commission’s building at 24 E. Washington St., is seeking a $300,000 loan from the Enterprise Zone Revolving Loan Fund to remodel the second floor of the building.
Tim and nephew Ken Fulkerson, who own Fulkerson Development and TKF Properties, respectively, presented their case to city council during its caucus meeting Tuesday. Tim Fulkerson said the commission has been in that building since 2010 and now is looking to expand to the second floor and hire more employees in 2024.
“They need more space,” Tim Fulkerson said.
The expansion to the second floor would create 10 office rooms, new restrooms and a 2,500-square-foot all-purpose room for training and educational events.
Tim Fulkerson said a new $100,000 roof was installed on the building in 2022 with the companies looking to spend more than their grant request for the full renovation work of the building.
In his appeal to council, Tim Fulkerson said between the two companies, more than $3.5 million has been invested into downtown New Castle with no outside grant help beforehand, which has led to the creation of 120 jobs.
“We have created jobs in the buildings that we currently own,” Fulkerson said. “We have kept our word. We have brought people back to the city.”
Tim Fulkerson said he recently purchased the building of A&F Shoe Repair at 17 S. Mercer St. with no plans to close the building or evict business owner Mike Jeannette. Instead, Tim Fulkerson plans to fix the parking lot behind the repair shop for more parking for commission employees and is seeking the assistance of the nearby New Castle Sanitation Authority.
Tim Fulkerson said the planned Neshannock Creek Brewing Company at The Henry, at 20 S. Mercer St., is ready to open when it receives its state liquor license approval.
He also said he has built and fully housed seven apartments downtown out of his originally planned eight, with the final apartment on hold for the Drug & Alcohol building project.
“Thank you for what you do for New Castle,” said Deputy Mayor MaryAnne Gavrile. “Your buildings are beautiful.”
Empty lot to become
community space
Angie Urban, the executive director of both the Citywide Development Corporation of New Castle and New Visions for Lawrence County, gave a presentation on the city’s plan for an empty lot it owns.
That lot at Apple Way is located next to Butz Flowers & Gifts on East Washington Street. Urban said the city plans to consolidate the lot and transform it into a public meeting space.
She said she envisions the space for residents to eat lunch, for different groups to host events and programs, to show movies off of the wall, have pop-up vendors and markets, host food trucks and serve as a rest station for bicyclists from the bike trail.
“We can have a great pop-up park we can be proud of,” Urban said. “It will be a beautiful pedestrian getaway.”
Urban said she expects the final design of the space to be completed within the next few months, with the project a part of the ongoing Hometown Blueprint Plan to revitalize downtown.
The city will use funding from a $150,000 Pennsylvania American Water Foundation grant and some funding from an $800,000 Lawrence County American Rescue Plan Act allocation to pay for the project.
“I can’t wait to get started and see what it looks like,” said Councilman Eric Ritter.
Councilman Terry Rodgers said members of the New Castle Downtown Business Association are excited about recent downtown news, including the recently announced facade program for downtown buildings that will provide up to $5,000 to applicable businesses and organizations to make outside facade improvements.
“We think this program will be a facelift for New Castle,” Urban said.
“It will spark economic development.”
