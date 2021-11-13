Operation Christmas Child National Collection Week starts Monday and runs through Nov. 22.
If you want to pack a shoebox for Operation Christmas Child, you can find guidelines at https://tinyurl.com/5hh22fay.
Once your box is ready, you may take it to one of four drop-off sites in Lawrence County. Eventually, all boxes will end up at New Life Baptist Church in New Wilmington. From there, trucks from Samaritan’s Purse will pick them up and deliver them to the processing center in Baltimore.
Drop-off sites and the hours they are open are:
CALVARY INDEPENDENT
424 E. MOODY AVE.
•10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 15-19 and Nov. 22
•Noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 20
•12:30 to 3 p.m. Nov. 21
TEMPLE BUILDING
125 E. NORTH ST.
•5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 15-19
•10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20
•1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 21
•10 a.m. to noon, Nov. 22
NEW LIFE BAPTIST
3414 ROUTE 208
NEW WILMINGTON
•10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 15-16 and Nov. 19
•10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 17-18, and Nov. 22
•10 a.m. to noon, Nov. 20
•1 to 4 p.m., Nov. 21
CALVIN PRESBYTERIAN
615 CRESCENT AVE.
ELLWOOD CITY
•9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Nov. 15-17, Nov. 19-20
•6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 18, Nov. 21
•9:30 a.m. to noon, Nov. 22
