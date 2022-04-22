Where and how many drop boxes should be available countywide for the May 17 primary election was a forefront issue Wednesday at a special meeting of the Lawrence County Board of Elections.
The board — comprised of the three county commissioners — unanimously agreed one drop box would be centrally located inside the main doors of the Lawrence County courthouse.
That was after a defeated motion by Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel to locate the drop boxes at the county’s four district judges offices and one at the courthouse. Board members Dan Vogler and Morgan Boyd opposed it.
Drop boxes, which are secured and video-monitored, are for the convenience of voters who fill out mail-in or absentee ballots and want to deposit them. Other alternatives include voting in person, sending ballots through the mail or hand-delivering them to the county elections office during business hours.
In the 2020 presidential election, the county provided five drop boxes — four at the district judge offices in the county and one inside the main doors of the courthouse.
Last year, the number was limited to just the one inside the courthouse entryway.
Tim Germani, county director of elections, reported in the November election, a total of 284 ballots were deposited in the courthouse box. A total of 4,284 mail-in ballots were turned in.
The 2020 general election was the only time the county provided them in the outlying areas.
“That was an incredible record-breaking election,” Germani said, adding that he believes the one outside of the courthouse lobby is sufficient again, for this election.
As of Thursday, the elections office has received 4,040 applications for mail-in ballots, and his staff started mailing out the ballots Monday, he said.
The deadline for voters to apply for mail-in or absentee ballots is at 5 p.m. May 10, and the office will remain open till then that day.
Eight citizens, some of whom are actively affiliated with political parties, attended to give their input about how many drop boxes there should be.
Linda Morrison, representing the League of Women Voters, said the organization is advocating for more drop boxes.
“Casting a ballot is a process that must be accessible and secure for all voters,” she said. “Our elections are fair, safe and accurate, but sham reviews and partisan games are making it increasingly more difficult for voters, especially youth, folks with disabilities and people of color to cast their ballots.”
Drop boxes have shown to be a quick and safe way to vote, she said. She pointed out that some voters are physically unable to put their ballots in the mail themselves or travel to the polling places.
“The League of Women Voters opposes tactics like the elimination of boxes, that makes voting less accessible. ... We should be removing barriers for them, not creating them.”
She also read a letter from former Commissioner Elizabeth M. Verterano, who wrote at the minimum, a drop box should be located outside of the courthouse, but they also should be available outside of post offices, police stations, fire stations and municipal buildings.
Kathy Rentz of Neshannock Township also advocated for more drop box locations for her senior citizen neighbors.
“For some, a trip in the car downtown is daunting, and it’s a long way,” she said. “It’s easy to park and drive to a district judge office. Young people who are in college or working people who are not off when the courthouse is open should have them available, she said, adding, “I’m a fan of drop boxes.”
“I am vehemently opposed to drop boxes,” countered county GOP chairwoman Lynne Ryan.
She contends people who mail ballot applications to the county should be able to use the same mechanism to send them back, “and they don’t even need to buy a stamp.”
Drop boxes are mandated by a governor’s executive order, enforced by a 5-2 Supreme Court decision, and are not a law she said. She disagrees that drop boxes are safe from fraud.
“I’m not saying anything nefarious is going on in Lawrence County, but they’re learning how to cheat better and better, and we need to do everything we can to secure our election and have our constituents and voters in our county, state, and in our country feel like we have secure election,” Ryan said.
“I think the drop box is totally unnecessary and it just puts another question into voter integrity,” she continued.
“I always tell people that as much fraud as there is, I feel confident our county is one of the better counties in the state, but it’s still an avenue that’s ripe with fraud nationwide. People need to watch the documentary that’s going to be aired May 1 and tell me they feel confident.”
Vogler, who sits on the state election law advisory board, said he felt placing drop boxes at district judge offices “creates an unlevel playing field for voters” because, for instance, a voter in North Beaver Township is closer to a district judge office while a resident of Plain Grove Township is not. He also cited a concern about consistency in going from five boxes for the 2020 general election to one at the courthouse in 2021.
“It almost sends a message that they’re only important in certain elections but not all elections,” he said. He agreed that the county should keep the one at the courthouse entrance and “should not go beyond that at this time.”
Vogler added if the legislature passes a statute, the county would abide by the law. Boyd agreed, saying the county does need consistency.
“It might be worth it to look at creating a formal drop box policy for the future,” Boyd said. “It’s a fluid topic. I’m perfectly fine with one inside the first set of doors of the courthouse.”
Germani emphasized his office has had full cooperation from the post office with mail going out and coming in during election time.
“It works very well, and I thank the post office for everything they’ve done to help us get the ballots out and get them in,” he said.
“We discussed the presidential election, and every election is important. We should make it more accessible for people to vote,” Spielvogel commented, advocating for drop boxes at more locations.
