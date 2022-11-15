A drone will soon be helping the New Castle Police Department.
New Castle City Council agreed to purchase a replacement drone for the department from Axon Enterprises for $34,816, which will be paid from the department’s forfeiture funds.
Police Chief Robert Salem said the purchase will be a five-year lease at first, with the department to fully own it at the end of the lease.
Salem said the drone will be insured, with at least one officer to be certified by the Federal Aviation Administration beforehand. More can become certified.
He added the drone will also be used by the city’s fire department and code enforcement department, with the certified police officer to be used on call for the other departments.
Salem said the drone, among other uses, can be used by police for narcotics investigations.
In other business, it was noted the Lakebed Bridge at Cascade Park is currently being repaired.
Councilman Eric Ritter said it will only be a walking bridge once complete, and will not be open for vehicle traffic.
Council agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding with with Omni-Fiber LLC, in order for them to serve as a second fiber-based communication service to residents, after Comcast.
They agreed to retain RAR Engineering Group for 2023, as well as its school resource officer agreements with the New Castle Area School District and the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center for 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.