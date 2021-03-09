Seniors for Safe Driving will offer a mature driver improvement course at various times and locations in the New Castle.
The class is designed to help drivers understand how aging affects driving abilities, and it will provide insight about driving on today's’ roads. The PennDOT approved course is for drivers 55 and older. A minimum discount of 5 percent on auto insurance is offered for taking the standard course, as mandated by state law.
Classes also will be offered in Butler and Mercer counties.
Locally, the courses are set for the following dates times and locations:
•March 12, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Lawrence County Learning Center in the Central Building, 101 S. Mercer St.
•April 14, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the recreation center of First Presbyterian Church at North Jefferson and State streets
•May 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the recreation center of First Presbyterian Church.
People may register for the class online at www.SeniorsForSafeDriving.com, or by calling 1 (800) 559-4880 or (724) 283-8845.
