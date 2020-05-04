The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is extending expiration dates for driver licenses, identification cards and learner’s permits during statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
Expiration dates for driver licenses, photo ID cards and learner’s permits scheduled to expire from March 16 through May 31 this year are now extended through June 30.
The extensions are in addition to those announced last month.
All state driver’s license centers and photo license centers in Pennsylvania are closed until further notice.
As a reminder, customers may complete various transactions and access multiple resources via the driver and vehicle services website at www.dmv.pa.gov.
Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals, driver-history services, changes of address, driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters, ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fees, driver license and photo ID duplicates and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.
