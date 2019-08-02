An East Liverpool, Ohio man is wanted for alleged drunk driving and for reportedly leaving the scene of a three-vehicle accident Tuesday in Ellport Borough.
Ellwood City police arrested 43-year-old Knowledgeborn Furman Jamel Price after they found him and the damaged vehicle he was driving in a parking lot nearby. Police reported that the accident occurred around 7 p.m. on Portersville Road near Railroad Street.
Witnesses told police that a Nissan was traveling east into Ellport Borough and a Chevrolet Traverse and a Chevrolet Tahoe both were westbound. Price, who was driving the Nissan, was going too fast for conditions because of rain and a wet road, according to police, and he lost control of his car while rounding a curve. His SUV entered the westbound lane and as he tried to steer back into the eastbound lane, the car's back end slid and struck the other two vehicles, according to the report. Both of those vehicles had damage, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Police reported that they located a white Nissan Juke in a parking lot on State Road and saw a man getting out of the driver's side, and that the vehicle had heavy rear end damage.
According to a criminal complaint, an officer reported that the man, identified as Price, said that someone had hit his car. The officer noted that he had identifications from Ohio and Pennsylvania, and that Price smelled of alcohol.
According to the court papers, Price failed three field sobriety tests, and as police went to his car they found a bag of suspected marijuana under the driver's seat. The officer at the scene said that after he submitted to a blood alcohol test at an Ellwood City medical facility, he asked the officer if he could have his "weed" back.
He was released, pending the outcome of the blood alcohol test. Police said the test results showed Price's blood alcohol concentration was 0.2 percent.
Price is charged with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of having a blood alcohol count of greater than 0.02 percent, accident involving damage to attended vehicles, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, possession of marijuana, driving at unsafe speed and failure to keep right.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.