A North Hill woman charged in an accident that severely injured two teenage sisters has waived her right to a preliminary hearing.
Leah Kathleen Piccione, 27, of East Clen-Moore Boulevard, appeared in Central Court on Tuesday with her attorney, Larry Keith. She is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence and several other offenses in connection with the two-car collision that occurred around 10:15 p.m. Aug. 30 on Route 108 in Scott Township.
The teens, Isis Whisel, a Laurel High School senior, and Irie Whisel, a junior, were traveling in a black Nissan Maxima on the way home from an out-of-town Laurel football game when a black Honda Civic driven by Piccione crossed the center line and hit their vehicle head on, according to police reports.
The two girls and were hospitalized in Pittsburgh with injuries as a result of the collision. Piccione was hospitalized in Youngstown.
Piccione’s charges include two counts each of DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and recklessly endangering another person, and one count each of failure to use a seat belt, driving with unsafe equipment, careless driving, reckless driving, driving at unsafe speed and disregarding traffic lanes.
The charges are being held for the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas. The case is being prosecuted by the state Office of the Attorney General.
According to a criminal complaint filed against Piccione, a witness told police he was driving west on Route 108 when he came across the crashed vehicles. He said he ran over to the Maxima and helped the driver, Isis Whisel, 18, out of the car, adding that she was unresponsive but breathing. He then ran over to the Civic and noted that Piccione, the driver, was conscious, he reported.
The two teens were flown from the Scott Township firehall to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Police said Piccione, who was flown to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital within an hour of the crash, had a blood alcohol level of 0.178 percent. The legal limit is 0.08 percent.
Isis Whisel suffered a broken ankle and has screws in her shin as a result of her injuries. She also sustained cuts on her forehead and eyes, a lacerated spleen, two chipped vertebrae and damaged blood vessels and clotting in her brain. Irie, the passenger in the car, also suffered extensive broken bones and internal injuries, according to previous reports.
Laurel School District Superintendent Len Rich said in August that the two teens were facing 8 to 12 months of initial recovery.
Contacted Wednesday, Rich said that details on their recovery are not available, per the wishes of their family. However, a newsletter published by the school district in January explains the extent of the two girls’ injuries and indicates both teens are homebound and continuing in their long road to recovery, with possible surgeries facing at least one them.
