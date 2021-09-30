Remorse and accountability were two reasons why a visiting judge said he showed mercy in sentencing a driver under the influence who caused a near-fatal traffic accident two years ago.
Family members, friends and relatives of Leah Piccione gathered in prayer in the Lawrence County Common Pleas courtroom just before noon Wednesday, after the 29-year-old was sentenced in the Aug. 30, 2019, collision on Harlansburg Road in Scott Township.
Visiting Senior Judge William R. Cunningham of Erie ordered Piccione to spend 111/2 to 23 months in the Lawrence County jail, followed by 48 months of probation. Attached to her probation is an order of community service, for Piccione to speak to high school and church groups and the public about her personal experience of how drinking and driving can alter people’s lives.
He gave her credit to her sentence for 30 days she already spent in rehabilitation/recovery and about three months she spent in jail since turning herself in on June 1.
The crash sent 19-year-old Isis Whisel, and her 18-year-old sister, Irie Whisel, then aged 17 and 16, to hospitals with life-threatening injuries. Piccione, herself, suffered multiple broken bones.
The Whisel sisters were Laurel High School students and were returning home from an out-of-town Laurel football game that night when Piccione’s car crossed the center line of the road and struck their car head-on.
Isis, who was driving, suffered a broken ankle, cuts on her forehead and eyes, a lacerated spleen, two chipped vertebrae, damaged blood vessels and clotting in her brain after the accident. Irie suffered extensive broken bones and internal injuries.
Piccione had been hospitalized in Youngstown. Her blood alcohol level was registered at 0.178 percent, according to the criminal complaint. The legal limit is 0.08 percent.
The Whisel sisters were in the courtroom with their mother Wednesday, when Piccione told the court that her last drink of alcohol was the night of the crash.
“I’m so very sorry,” she said to the Whisels. “I never meant to cause you pain. If I could take it all back I would. I am truly ashamed and responsible for my actions. I would never intentionally hurt anyone in my life.”
She said she prays every day for the Whisel sisters’ full recovery.
“I know all of this is my fault,” she said. “I have to live with that. I’m asking the court to give me a chance to help others to learn from my awful mistakes, and I look forward to when I can contribute to society again.”
“I’m truly sorry,” she told the judge. “Please don’t give up on me. I have so much more to give.”
Isis told the court how, because of her injuries suffered in the accident, she missed her senior year in high school and her chance to join the Air Force.
Irie said she underwent plastic surgery for the her facial injuries, “and the four months before that surgery were the worst days of my life.”
She said she spent them in the bathroom in front of a mirror every day, using tweezers to pull the tiny pieces of glass out of her skin.
“That was the new normal,” she said. “We missed out on so much (in school), and it seemed like no one noticed we weren’t there.”
She said she became extremely depressed, and sometimes she was so angry “that all I wanted was to die.” She said she still has pain in her bones and neck.
“I’m proud of how we got through it together,” she said of herself and her sister. “I hope people learn how you can hurt someone by drinking and driving.”
“These types of situations are different from your typical crimes,” the judge reasoned, because there was no malevolent intent.
Cunningham encouraged the two teens “to both of your credits, you have persevered, through difficult medical treatments, pain and suffering and you missed out on your high school years. To your credit, both of you are striving to move forward.
“But there’s nothing we can do today to change that day,” he said. “There is nothing we can do to make you whole again.”
To Piccione, he said, “that you chose to self-medicate is unfortunate. It didn’t make you a bad person, it makes you human, but it doesn’t justify what happened.
“You’ve made no excuses. I believe you are deeply remorseful for what has occurred, and it shows by the actions you have taken,” he said. “What occurred was an aberration in your life. You have been extremely proactive to address it. I believe the motivation in this case was to get the help that was needed.”
Piccione’s mother and her aunt also delivered statements on her behalf, telling how she entered a recovery program and turned herself in to serve some of her jail time early so she can return to leading a productive life.
A resident of the city’s North Hill, Piccione voluntarily pleaded guilty on July 19 to two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, two counts of drunk driving and two counts of recklessly endangering other persons. Other charges against her were dismissed.
Cunningham presided over the case because Piccione has family affiliated with the Lawrence County courts.
Piccione was represented in court by defense attorney Robert G. DelGreco Jr. of Pittsburgh. The case was prosecuted by attorney Evan Anthony Lowry II of the state Office of the Attorney General.
