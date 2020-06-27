A New Castle Area Transit Authority driver involved in a June 1 incident with a rider no longer works for the bus company.
The incident occurred at the downtown park-and-ride where Daron Rawl said he traveled on a bus from his apartment and was attempting to change buses to continue with his errands. Rawl got off the first bus but said the driver of a second bus twice closed the door on him, preventing him from boarding.
“All I can say is he no longer works for the transit authority,” general manager David Richards said prior to Tuesday’s city council caucus meeting.
“We handled it through all the proper channels with the union and the driver and he no longer works for the authority.”
City bus drivers are represented by a union. Richards, who declined to give the driver’s name, promised discipline was coming the day after the incident took place and said then the authority didn’t like what it saw on video.
In other authority news, the bus company restarted its Saturday schedule which had been on pause since mid-April due to decreased ridership from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our Saturday schedule is our normal schedule, what it always was,” Richards said.
He also said runs to Pittsburgh will be added back as needed, but none are on the schedule yet. Ridership, he said, is down around 85 percent.
Fare collection, which had been suspended since March 30, will begin again on July 1.
