An Edinburg man suffered injuries in a one-vehicle rollover Thursday in Union Township.
Union Township police reported Carl Harding, 77, of the 300 block of Gary Lane, was trapped inside his Ford sedan when it overturned around 7:20 p.m. in the westbound lane of Sampson Street at East Harbor Road.
Police said he possibly suffered a medical episode. He was extracted from his car by emergency medical responders and members of the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department and was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital.
Two witnesses told police that Harding’s car crossed the median and hit a separating barrier before overturning.
Information was unavailable Friday about Harding’s condition.
