One driver was injured and another driver and passenger escaped injury Saturday in a two-car collision on Interstate 376 in Union Township.
State police reported that Sarah E. Lorenson, 20, of New Castle was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital after the crash that occurred in the westbound lanes around 12:50 p.m.
According to police, Lorenson was driving in the right lane in a Honda Civic and a car driven by Jean L. Borgo, 54, of Oakdale, Pennsylvania, was in the left lane. Lorenson lost control of her car on the wet road and her car's front-end hit a cement bridge rail on the right side of the road, then went into the left lane and hit Borgo's car, the report said. Borgo and her passenger were not injured.
Lorenson was cited for a lane violation.
