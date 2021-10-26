A driver was taken to a hospital with injuries after a single vehicle rollover accident on Sampson Street around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
A Dodge Ram truck was eastbound on Sampson Street near Porter Street when it crossed the road, went through a yard, knocked over a mailbox and overturned onto its roof near a railroad bed.
The driver, whose name was unavailable Tuesday morning, was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital. His condition was unknown later Tuesday.
City fire chief Mike Kobbe said the fire department assisted New Castle police at the scene. He reported that the driver was able to escape the car by rolling down the window and the firefighters helped him crawl out of it.
New Castle police are investigating the cause of the crash, but Kobbe said it is believed that the driver had fallen asleep. He was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital for assessment of his injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.