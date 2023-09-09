When Heidi Drake looks at her four-month-old granddaughter, she sees her son.
“She looks just like him,” Heidi said about Tyler Drake, a New Castle resident killed on Nov. 7 after a motorist driving about 100 mph hit the 24-year-old when he was working as a tree trimmer in Allegheny County.
“She’s like our last gift from Tyler,” Heidi said.
Moon Township police last week charged Hampartsoum Nazarian, 65, with vehicular homicide and involuntary manslaughter in connection with Tyler’s death.
Investigators said there was no evidence that Nazarian tried to stop before hitting Tyler, according to the criminal complaint. He was walking along University Boulevard near the Sewickley Bridge for his job with Richardson Tree and Landscape Co. in New Wilmington.
Nazarian told police he was trying to merge his van into the left lane after seeing signs that the right lane was closed ahead, according to the criminal complaint. The driver of a pickup blocked Nazarian from getting to the right lane.
Nazarian told investigators he thought if he could speed up a little bit more, he could get around the truck, according to the complaint.
The sun was in Nazarian’s eyes and he said he never saw Tyler. Nazarian hit his brakes a second or two before he hit Tyler.
Traffic cameras captured the seconds leading up to the crash, police said. Comparing the distance between points and the cameras’ timestamps, investigators estimated Nazarian was driving 98 to 105 mph about nine seconds before the crash, according to the complaint. He averaged about 74 mph as he drove nearly 3,000 feet from the Sewickley Bridge to the point of impact.
Heidi Drake said Thursday they knew the arrest was coming. Nazarian is considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
“Investigators told us from the very beginning, so it wasn’t a surprise,” she said. “No matter what, nobody wins.”
The Hickory Township woman said Tyler had been with the tree company for maybe a year or so. Prior to that, he worked the midnight shift as a forklift driver for Estes Trucking in West Middlesex.
“He liked it and he loved being in the outdoors,” Heidi said. “He was a real people person.”
When Tyler was 5, his biological mother, Tina Conjalko, died from cancer. At age 8, Heidi and her husband, David Drake, became Tyler’s foster parents.
“We he became available, we knew we would adopt him,” Heidi said. “He had gone through a lot of therapy and by the time he came to use, he was a normal, happy, playful boy.”
Every Mother’s Day, the Drakes took Tyler to the Meadville cemetery where his mother was buried.
“We would clean her grave and plant flowers,” Heidi said. “It became a tradition, which he continued after he was reconnected with his biological brother.”
A 2017 graduate of Portersville Christian School, Tyler loved deer hunting.
“We have a real nice deer mount we got him for a 16-point,” Heidi said. “He was always so very proud of that deer.”
Tyler worked different jobs and joined the Pennsylvania National Guard. Tyler completed basic training along with Advanced Infantry Training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He was assigned to the Grove City Armory.
“Our worries were more with the National Guard, that something might happen there,” Heidi said. “That would be more risky than the tree company. Getting struck by a car wasn’t even on our radar.”
On the day Tyler was hit, Heidi got a call to go to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. Her son was in the emergency room.
“I knew it was pretty serious,” the 59-year-old said. “When they moved him to the trauma unit, I had a little bit of hope.”
“When the surgeons sat us down, (we were told) there was no way he could survive,” she continued.
“He was on life support to keep his heart going. There was no brain activity and he passed that afternoon.”
Heidi believes the driver hit Tyler from the back.
“He didn’t see it coming,” she said. “It was so sudden and so severe. I don’t think he knew what happened. He woke up in a much better place.”
Six months later, on May 3, Hunter Erika Marie was born. Tyler had chosen the name Hunter for a boy; the baby’s mom gave the name to her newborn girl.
Erika is Heidi’s middle name and Marie is the middle name for Tyler’s biological mother.
“She has (Tyler’s) reddish hair and her mother’s blue eyes,” Heidi said. “She smiles and laughs.”
