A New Castle man was arrested after fleeing from police while towing a wrecked car with the pickup he was driving.
A witness reported a crash at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday on King Avenue. The witness told Union Township police the driver of the pickup, later identified as James Brian Hooks, 55, showed up and hooked a chain to the car to tow it after the driver hit a tree, according to a criminal complaint
Upon arrival, police saw the damaged tree and tire ruts, according to the complaint. The officer heard tires squealing nearby and responded, finding two mailboxes were run over with Hooks driving the pickup and dragging the car with front-end damage and a deployed airbag.
The officer activated his lights and sirens, but Hooks sped off dragging the damaged car. Hooks drove the truck off the road, stopping short of some trees.
Hooks was charged with DUI, fleeing and eluding police, reckless and careless driving and property damage.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
