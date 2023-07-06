Driver finds niche in providing transportation

Wilbert “Doc” Meyers steps up and admits he’s made some bad decisions in his life, but those are all behind him now.
Regrets spill from the Marine Corps veteran’s eyes in the form of tears that trickle down his cheeks as he recounts his past and tells of his new life of 16 years since he’s made amends with God and reclaimed his life.
With the help of social services and his connections with local churches and ministers, the East Side resident has found a way to beat the sadness and recharge his life by starting his own business that helps others, including veterans, and at the same time honors the memory of his deceased brother.
Meyers, 66, two years ago formed a transportation company called Big Daddy Meyers 3:16 Transport LLC, named for his brother, Samuel Earl Meyers, who died of cancer on March 16, 2016, at age 57.
His service, which provides rides for medical appointments, work, grocery trips, airport trips and other needs, including hours beyond normal other ride services, already is being recognized through contracts he’s entered with UPMC Jameson’s New Horizons program, Primary Health Network in Sharon, and just last week, the Lawrence County Veterans Affairs Office. He also is taking on riders through Uber as part of his business.
“I’m available at night, by appointment, and I go places (that other ride services) do not go,” he said, including downtown Pittsburgh, the airport, hotels and the pick-up and delivery of groceries. His van can hold up to five passengers, and he requires 24-hour notice.
He charges a minimum of $5 per stop.
The county commissioners last week approved a contract between Meyers and the Veterans Affairs office to provide rides for veterans to medical appointments in Butler or elsewhere.
Jesse Mooregibbs-Putnam, county veterans affairs director, said she has been working with Meyers to arrange for rides for veterans because the Butler VA Health volunteers are dwindling because of age or inability to pass physical exams.
The county’s contract with Meyers opens the door for her to call on his services to help the veterans, she said.
He has passed the requirements and background checks the veterans office needs, she said. Pending the commissioner’s approval this week, he was ready to put his 2021 Chevrolet Traverse into service for the many veterans who need it.
“This is not about me,” he said. “It’s about my brother who died. I did it as a memory.”
He named the business in memory of his brother because he always looked up to him, even though Samuel was younger.
“He was that big, little brother. He was the one who wasn’t in trouble, was married for years and had a job for years (for the City of Erie),” he explained, as more tears rolled down his face. “I looked up to him, so why not keep his memory going?”
Meyers was raised in Erie as one of six children, and in his primary school years, he acquired an interest in writing poetry, which has carried into his adult life.
Erie’s problem with racial tension caused fighting among kids. He was part of that unrest, he said.
“I decided around third or fourth grade to hit the books,” Meyers said, “and every time a teacher would as a question, I would raise my hand. I was an average student or better. I started making friends, and the fighting ceased.”
Later in his teens and early adulthood, he had fallen again into a lifestyle of unwise choices, and he had to choose between that path or entering the military. He joined the Marines and went through boot camp at Paris Island, South Carolina.
Boot camp, he said, wasn’t as challenging for him as it was for many because he was used to being rough and tough, he said.
“I came into it as a kid from the streets,” he said. He spent a couple of years in the Marine Corps in Mississippi then El Toro, California, for training. He got out of the military early and stayed in California, he said.
“I was running wild,” he said, and he was involved with drugs and alcohol, and for a while, he found himself without a home.
He moved back to Erie and entered a rehabilitation center called the Domiciliary at the Butler Veterans Administration Healthcare System. That path led him to New Castle and his newfound church.
“God covered me through all these years of hard lessons and put me in a place to help me. I stopped using drugs and started doing some work on me,” Meyers said.
He became a welfare caseworker for the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services and that was his work for 13 years until 2020.
“I was a team representative and helped a lot of people,” he said. When COVID-19 hit, he started working from home but the pay wasn’t profitable enough to make a living.
He attended a meeting in 2019 in New Castle that included Chris Frye and Maria Delgado, who was in charge of Latino Relations, and Gayle Young of the United Way, where he learned there was a need for people to have rides after hours, even at night, when other local transportation services weren’t running.
“That’s when I took my retirement and invested in this business,” he said. “I’ll go anywhere, anytime I’m needed.”
In addition to driving people himself, he employs two other drivers as independent contractors.
“I started getting my life together about 16 1/2 years ago. A light went on, and I made a decision that I didn’t want to live the way I was living anymore, and God removed my desire to use drugs,” he said. “I had enough. That’s when doors started opening for me.”
He joined the church Whole Truth Ministries at 1204 W. Washington St., where Keith Burley and Duane Evans are pastors.
“They both are very good teachers,” he said. “They’re both great men of God, and I’ve learned a lot under their leadership and guidance. I probably wouldn’t be where I am if it wasn’t for those two guys. My life has changed tremendously through that connection. That was a turning point for me.
“People think I’m the guy I used to be, and I’m not,” he continued. “I’m not the guy I used to be. I’m now a servant of God. I’m the guy in the background. I just want to serve, and I want to serve my community.”
