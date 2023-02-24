Several emergency units were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident Thursday in Wayne Township, where truck had to be pulled out of a ravine.
State police reported Jason Brewer, 48, of Wampum, escaped injury in the crash. He reportedly was driving south on Wampum Road just after 4 p.m. when his Chevrolet Tahoe crossed into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail. The vehicle then went down an embankment.
The Ellwood City police and Wampum and Chewton volunteer fire departments assisted at the scene. The truck was towed.
Police said Brewer was not wearing a seat belt, and he is to be cited for a lane violation.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
