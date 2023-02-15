The Union Township police have cited a driver whose car sheared off a phone pole last week.
Police reported Christopher Brown, 39, of West Washington Street, was driving west on West Washington Street at Round Street around 5 a.m. Feb. 7 and was going faster than the speed limit when his car left the road and went sideways at high speed and hit a phone pole. The pole split in half and the car rolled into a nearby yard and landed on its roof.
Brown was cited for driving at unsafe speed, careless driving and driving an unregistered vehicle.
No injuries were reported. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.