A Beaver Falls man was injured Friday night when a car his car struck a parked car, causing a chain reaction in a parking lot in Slippery Rock Township.
State police reported that Dakota Shawn Pintur, 27, was driving east on U.S. Route 422 around 6:45 p.m. when his car went off the right side of the road and hit a vehicle, which hit another vehicle, which hit a fourth vehicle in the parking lot of Ben Franklin’s Tap Room, Grille and Bottle Shop.
The four parked cars were legally parked in an unattended lot, police noted.
Pintur, who suffered apparent moderate injuries, was taken by ambulance to UPMC Jameson. Police said charges are pending against him.
