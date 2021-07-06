A truck driver who slammed into the rear of vehicle at the intersection of routes 422 and 388 on April 19, seriously injuring the Shenango Area School District superintendent and his son, has been charged by state police.

Alfred L. Ball, 63, of Aultman, Pennsylvania, faces one felony count of aggravated assault by vehicle, one misdemeanor county of recklessly endangering another person and summary charges of reckless driving, careless driving/serious bodily injury, driving at an (un)safe speed and following too close.

The charges were filed following the completion of a report by a state police accident reconstruction team.

Shenango Area School District superintendent Dr. Michael Schreck, 50, and his 13-year-old son, Aidan, were flown to separate hospitals following the accident that occurred at 10:04 a.m April 19.

Dr. Schreck was hospitalized for several weeks in the intensive care unit of UPMC Presbyterian, where he underwent surgery for a broken arm, a carotid artery bypass and other procedures. He was released in mid-May to a rehabilitation facility in Harmarville. Aidan Schreck has been recovering at home after initially being flown to UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh.

On the day of the crash, a Shenango Township police officer told The News that a few cars had been stopped in line at a traffic signal there facing east, and as the light changed to green, the vehicles in line started to slowly proceed eastward. A tractor-trailer driven by Ball was approaching the intersection from behind, heading east, police said, and crashed into Schreck's car, shoving it into a Nissan Versa hatchback SUV in front of his that was driven by Susan Mink, 69, of Pittsburgh.

Mink was taken by ambulance to UPMC Jameson Hospital, where she was treated and released. Ball reportedly was uninjured.

