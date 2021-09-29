Train hits pickup truck on Union Township tracks Police said no one was hurt early Monday morning when a train engine pulling tanker cars — p…

A man whose pickup truck was struck by a train Monday is now facing charges in connection with the collision.

Union Township police reported that William John Bostick Jr., 32, of 333 Shaw St. owned the truck involved in the crash around 1:50 a.m. on Covert Road at the CSX train tracks.

According to a criminal complaint, the police arrived at the scene to find a black pickup truck, unoccupied with the motor running but no keys in the ignition, about 200 yards west of the north side of the tracks. The vehicle's registration was wedged under the tailgate in the truck bed, and the tailgate had been detached from the train's impact, the report said.

The train conductor told police that the train operators did not see anyone in the truck when it was hit. The New Castle police searched the area for anyone walking along the roads, and two city officers spotted Bostic walking around West Washington Street near Avon Street, according to the court document. He told them that two men assaulted him and stole his truck, the report said, but he could not provide a location where the assault occurred. Bostick also reportedly told the police that his truck was near the train tracks.

The police reported finding a shoe print in the mud about 10 yards from the accident site, which matched the muddy shoes Bostic was wearing, the paperwork states.

The train engineer told police that about halfway between the rail crossing and the truck's location, he saw a man standing on the hillside a few feet from the truck. He said he was unable to stop the train in time to avoid hitting the truck.

The police arrested Bostick and he later told them he had parked by the tracks to relieve himself. He told the Union officers that he had lied to the city police about having been robbed. He said he was unable to get back to the truck to move it before the train hit it, the complaint states.

Bostick is facing two counts of recklessly endangering other persons and one count each of false reports, disrupting or delaying or preventing the operation of a train, accident involving damage to attended vehicle, disorderly conduct, failure to stop and render aid and failure to notify police of an accident.

He will be sent a summons to appear in court.