A Slippery Rock Township man was charged with drunk driving after his silver Dodge Durango hit a police officer’s mailbox and several others as well last month.
State police on Monday charged William Joseph Hedglin, 53, of 417 Norman Lane, after receiving the results of his blood alcohol test that showed 0.245 percent, following the March 5 incident on Frew Mill Road in Slippery Rock Township, they said.
According to a criminal complaint, a Hickory Township officer reported that while he was on duty, he went home to let his dogs outside when he saw Hedglin’s vehicle swerve off the road and hit his mailbox. Hedglin then continued driving and hit four additional mailboxes and posts, the report said.
The Hickory officer followed Hedglin and tried to pull him over while he was driving without any headlights or tail lights visible, the officer reported. After several minutes, Hedglin pulled into his driveway, but failed to listen to the officers orders to get out of his car, the report said, and the officer forcibly removed him from the vehicle after numerous commands went ignored.
The state police were summoned because the Hickory officer did not have jurisdiction where the incident occurred.
Hedglin is charged with two counts of DUI and one count each of resisting arrest, fleeing and eluding police, driving without lights to avoid arrest, failure to stop and render aid, damage to unattended vehicle or property and various traffic citations.
He will be mailed a summons to appear in court.
