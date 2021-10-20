New Castle police said they clocked a driver at 75 mph in a residential neighborhood while they were trying to pull him over for reported traffic violations.
They arrested Michael James Ferruchie, 40, of 817 Sunset Blvd., Ellwood City, after his pickup truck led them into Shenango Township and hit a tree.
The pursuit started around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when an officer saw his white Chevrolet pickup truck commit several traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint.
Ferruchie led the officer on a chase through the city's Lower East Side and accelerated toward Butler Avenue, and he was driving erratically, the police reported.
The officer said Ferruchie's truck continued to speed up and he called surrounding police agencies out to help. Eventually his truck turned onto the Route 422 exit and he lost control of it, striking a tree head-on, the report said.
The officer approached the truck but Ferruchie no longer was inside of it, the report said. Police from multiple departments searched the area with the help of a police dog, and the officers found Ferruchie walking through yards in Shenango Township and arrested him. They found a sublingual film of Buprenorphine, a controlled substances, in his clothing, the report said.
He consented to a blood test at the hospital, then was lodged in the Lawrence County jail.
He is charged with fleeing and eluding police, driving while under the influence of alcohol, recklessly endangering another person, possession of a controlled substance, careless and reckless driving and multiple traffic violations.
He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set his jail bond at $10,000. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.