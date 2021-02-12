COVID-19 testing and vaccines will be more available to Lawrence County residents, beginning with a testing facility opening Saturday in Cascade Park.
The drive-thru testing clinic will be held 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday at Cascade Park. No appointment is necessary, and the free testing is done on a first-come, first-serve basis. Patients must be older than three and not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. Up to 450 patients can be tested per day.
Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID or insurance card as registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing.
Individuals who are tested should self-isolate while they await test results. For those individuals who live with other people, they should self-isolate in a private room and use a private bathroom if possible. Whoever else lives in the home with the individual awaiting test results should also stay at home.
VACCINATION CLINIC SCHEDULED
Wahlberg Family Pharmacies, based in Mercer County, announced Thursday it was receiving more vaccine doses from the state. The pharmacy is hosting a clinic at the Crane Room Grille at 3009 Wilmington Road in Neshannock Township on Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We’ve gotten the vaccination vials from the state and we’re ready to go,’’ Bretton Walberg, owner of the pharmacy chain said.
With 11 area pharmacy stores, the company has hosted three other clinics, where its staff dispensed approximately 2,500 vaccinations.
The pharmacy will open registration before its clinics. When a patient registers, staff will give them a time for their shot.
Walberg said patients should arrive five minutes before their time slot, and that those coming to get shots should wear masks.
Other Walberg clinics are scheduled at East Presbyterian Church in Grove City on Saturday; at St. Mary's Church in Meadville on Monday and at the Passavant Center at Thiel College in Greenville on Tuesday.
Patients can register online at www.walbergfamilypharmacies.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.