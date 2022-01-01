A drive spearheaded by the United Way of Lawrence County and Columbia Gas collected 648 blankets that were distributed to local charities.
Receiving the blankets were 1-2-1 Mentoring, Catholic Charities, Children’s Advocacy Center, City Rescue Mission, ARISE/Crisis Shelter, Holy Redeemer, People in Need, Haven Convalescent Home, and the Lawrence County Humane Society.
Sisters of the Humility of Mary provided crochet lap blankets that were distributed to Haven Convalescent Home. Blankets were made by the Lawrence County Social Services Youth in conjunction with the Office of Lawrence County Juvenile probation.
The Shenango Area School District, under the auspices of Superintendent Dr. Michael Schreck, Kim Rudesill and Debbie Grego, provided student volunteers to help count, sort, and package the blankets for the various agencies sort and distribute the blankets for the agencies. The Senior Peer Leadership Program members who participated were Riley Bruce, Josh Bruce, Dalton Peters, Kassidy Peters, Mackenzie Perretti, Emily Esposito, Sophia Bupp, Trinity Kohnen, Matt Chapnell and Brandon Stuck. Sophomore Leadership members were: Maria Bryant, Ashlyn Peters, Colton Fedrizzi, Sam Myers, and Brody McQuiston.
Blankets were collected during November in the New Castle area at Connerly’s Cleaners, The Confluence, Lawrence County Government Center, Lawrence County YMCA and Y-Zone, New Castle Public Library, the office of state Rep. Chris Sainato, United Way of Lawrence County and Visit Lawrence County. Ellwood City collection sites included Ellwood City Chamber and the Stramba Farm and Fiber Studio, while New Wilmington sites were Berkshire Hathaway nad New Wilmington Borough Municipal Building. The Laurel, Neshannock, and Shenango school districts also participated, as did the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center.
“We appreciate the extreme generosity of our community in supporting the 'Share the Warmth' Blanket Drive," said Gayle Young, executive director United Way of Lawrence County. "The students are always the key component that makes this program so successful. Their enthusiasm and commitment to serving others is contagious.”
Carla Fuccaro, public affairs specialist, Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Inc., added that the company is committed to keeping its customers warm, and that "We are humbled to partner with the United Way of Lawrence County by sponsoring the, Share the Warmth Blanket Drive."
Any business or church interested in supporting this program in the future may contact the United Way of Lawrence County at (724) 658-8528 or visit www.uwlawcty.org.
