More than 700 blankets were collected during the 17th annual United Way of Lawrence County “Share the Warmth” drive.
Sponsored by Columbia Gas of Western Pennsylvania, the drive took in 703 blankets that were distributed to local charities, including 1-2-1 Mentoring, Catholic Charities, Children’s Advocacy Center, City Rescue Mission, ARISE, Holy Redeemer, People in Need, Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Human Services Center, Haven Convalescent Home and the Lawrence County Humane Society
“Share the Warmth” Blanket Drive has grown to become one of the leading collection drives across Lawrence County. New blankets were collected during November at Connerly’s Cleaners, The Confluence, DON Services, Lawrence County Government Center, Lawrence County YMCA and Y-Zone, New Castle Public Library, the office of Rep. Chris Sainato, United Way of Lawrence County, Visit Lawrence County, the Ellwood City Chamber of Commerce, Berkshire Hathaway, New Wilmington Borough Municipal Building and Papa Gelataria. School Districts participating were the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center, Neshannock, New Castle and Shenango.
Sisters of the Humility of Mary provided crochet lap blankets that were distributed to Quality Life Services, New Castle. Blankets were made by the Lawrence County Social Services Youth in conjunction with the Office of Lawrence County Juvenile probation.
Dr. Michael Shreck, Shenango School District superintendent, along with Kim Rudesill and Debbie Grego coordinated the district’s Peer Leadership student volunteers to help count, sort, and package the blankets for the various agencies sort and distribute the blankets for the agencies.
“Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania is committed to keeping our customers safe and warm,” said Carla Fuccaro, public affairs specialist for Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Inc. “We are again delighted and humbled to partner with the United Way of Lawrence County by sponsoring the, Share the Warmth Blanket Drive.”
Columbia Gas provided the services of their employee, Jeff Young, field operations leader, to collect the blankets from the various sites and deliver them to Shenango High School.
“We appreciate the continued generosity of our community in always supporting the ‘Share the Warmth’ Blanket Drive,” said Gayle Young, executive director of the United Way of Lawrence County. “Our Lawrence County students are always enthusiastic about supporting this program and we thank them for their cooperation.”
Any business or church interested in supporting this program in the future may contact the United Way of Lawrence County at (724) 658-8528 or visit our website at www.uwlawcty.org.
