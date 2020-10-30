PITTSBURGH — Drilling operations will cause some traffic disruption on Route 158 in Wilmington Township and New Wilmington borough next week.
PennDOT District 11 announced the operations, which will occur from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting, each day between Route 18 and Route 208. Single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers will occur while crews conduct the drilling work. Trucks will be detoured via Route 18.
