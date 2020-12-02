Drilling operations on Route 108 — North and South Croton Avenue in the City of New Castle — will occur Thursday and Friday, weather permitting.
Drilling operations will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day between Grove Street and Fleming Way. Single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers will occur while crews conduct the drilling work.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
