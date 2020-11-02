Dr. Jill Biden campaigns at Volant farm

Hours before polls opened nationwide on Election Day, Dr. Jill Biden swung through a Lawrence County farm Monday afternoon as part of a last-minute push to galvanize Democratic support in the key battleground of Pennsylvania.
Biden, Joe Biden's wife and speaking at Rick Telesz’s Volant soybean farm — an event sandwiched between rallies in Erie and a Lady Gaga-assisted one in Pittsburgh — spoke about the difficulties facing rural America. But first, she led the singing of Happy Birthday to Telesz, the farmer who supported Donald Trump in 2016 before reversing and endorsing Biden. He’s appeared in Biden television commercials and spoke at August’s Democratic National Convention.
“He said that this is the best birthday present he could have,” Biden said.
Tariffs “affected agriculture in a big way” by way of both imports and exports, Telesz said.
“It didn’t take long for me to realized I had made a mistake (voting for Trump),” Telesz added.
Joe Biden, Telesz said, has conscience, moral standards and compassion.
“What more do you want from a leader?” he asked.
Biden, who called herself a “Philly girl,” spoke highly of her husband’s education plan so much so she called it “teacher-approved.” Biden was a community college teacher for two decades.
“A lot of times, the rural areas are left behind,” Biden said. “We need to make sure they have broadband and they need to have the technology for all students to succeed.”
Due to COVID-19, schools in Lawrence County have had to conduct school virtually, but the access to technology and internet for every student has been an occasional battle.
“I think that most times we don’t realize the diversity within Lawrence County that we are a rural community,” said Lawrence County commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, who attended the event. “That there is a lack of broadband internet access in some parts of Lawrence County. It’s good to know it’s noticed at that level.”
Biden said Democrats and Republicans, farmers and nurses, military parents and educators from every corner of the country all want the same things.
“We want to work hard and we want to make a good live for our families, but we can’t do that right now,” she said.
Job loss and the coronavirus have disrupted people’s lives, Biden said.
“We’re not divided,” she continued. “We’re just trying to survive the chaos of Donald Trump’s America.”
Paul Stefano, chairman of the Lawrence County Democrats, said Biden had a positive message.
“This is a really neat event,” he said. “Small, socially distant, but it was really neat that we were able to pull it off out here.”
Also in attendance was Democratic nominee for auditor general Nina Ahmed, who said she and her husband drove through the night from Philadelphia to be there.
Event attendance was limited due to COVID-19.
