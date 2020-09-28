Dozens turn out for RBG walk in city

While 80 people marched around New Castle's downtown in remembrance of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday morning, two were doing so in memory of a college classmate.
Bob Armstrong took up residence in the middle of the march's pack, which started at the former Days Inn and looped down North, Jefferson, East Washington and East streets, pushing his wife, Sandra, in a wheelchair. The Armstrongs, both in their 80s, are graduates of Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. Ginsburg was a member of the Cornell Class of 1954 before moving on to Harvard and Columbia law schools.
"She's a Cornell grad and we were all at Cornell at the same time," Bob Armstrong said.
While he didn't know her back then, Armstrong was active in campus Greek life and helped serve meals to students. Ginsburg's late husband, Martin, was active in the Jewish fraternities at the school.
"I may very well have served her a meal or him," Armstrong said.
Armstrong said he was interested in her law career, which centered on furthering equal rights for all.
"You sit there and wonder," he said. "You never knew while you were wandering around Cornell campus there was going to be the great mind that was going to influence thousands of people."
Sandra Armstrong said she came out Saturday morning for the event, organized by the League of Women Voters of Lawrence County, to show support for the justice, who died Sept.18 at age 87 from complications of pancreatic cancer.
The marchers, wearing black armbands, at times chanted things like "I'm RBG and I dissent" and "Honor her request," a nod to Ginsburg's request that her seat on the high court not be filled until a new president is installed.
President Donald Trump, however, by the afternoon had tapped 48-year-old federal judge and former Notre Dame law professor Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ginsburg. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans on proceeding with hearings even with Election Day looming just five weeks away, a departure from his 2016 philosophy of replacing a justice during an election year.
"It would seem obviously courteous if they wait," Bob Armstrong said. "If they wait, the Republicans aren't going to get the candidate they want."
