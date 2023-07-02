Dozens of community members came out to the downtown Riverwalk Park for a candlelight vigil and lantern release in support of Iris Alfera.
Alfera, born Dec. 2, 2021, died Thursday at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh from a fatal brain injury after being in the hospital for nearly a week.
Members of Iris's family, including mother Emily Alfera, were in attendance, among close family friends and supporters.
"We implore you not to forget this moment," said Crystal Joseph, the aunt of Emily and Iris.
Family friends spoke words of comfort to the family, while the Rev. Hanna Karam, pastor of St. John the Baptist Maronite Catholic Church, Pastor Bryan Warner of Wayside Emmanuel Church and Pastor Joe Lahr of Cornerstone Community Church offered words of prayer.
"The only true cure for pain is love," Warner said.
Statements from Emily, Joseph and Candise Alfera, Iris's grandmother, were read.
In her statement, Emily, who referred to her daughter as her "Beautiful angel baby," said she never thought she would be saying goodbye to the biggest light of her life, and said in her final moments, she told God that she was too good for this world.
"You would have been, and still are going to move mountains. You're one of the smartest little girls that I ever met, and intelligent beyond compare," Emily's statement read. "I just pray that you're watching over me as I dedicate my life to you. I love you forever and always."
Candise, who was Iris's "Gaga," said Iris will always be her love and life and will always be a part of her heart forever. She also hopes Iris will protect and watch over her mother in heaven.
"Love strong, just how mommy made you such a strong and healthy and silly baby girl," Candise's statement read.
Joseph said the family is heartbroken but takes comfort in knowing Iris is resting in heaven, and hopes that she receives justice in the future.
She said Iris was loved by her mother, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many others who got to know her.
Joseph said Iris's great-grandmother, Rita "Caca" Joseph called her an angel on Earth and a pure and beautiful spirit from god.
"From the moment of her birth, Iris's smile radiated with the brilliance of a thousand sunsets and her eyes sparkled with a wonder of a million stars," Joseph's statement read. “The prayers, support and love of the entire community have sustained our family, as we attempt to navigate through this horrific tragedy. We ask for everyone’s continued prayers and support, and we ask that Iris’ remembrance only reflect the love and hope that defined Iris’ brief, yet beautiful life. It is through our faith and prayers that our beloved baby’s memory will be made forever eternal.”
Joseph later spoke on behalf of the family, saying the family is continuing to ask for the community's prayers.
She asked for families to hug their children and post pictures of them on social media as it gives comfort to the family.
Joseph also hopes justice will prevail for Iris and those who at fault for her death are held accountable.
"We must do more to protect our children from abuse and harm," Joseph said. "Please pray our system does not fail Iris again."
After choral hymns were sung, a balloon release was held, including a lantern released by Emily.
The investigation into Iris's death is still ongoing by New Castle police, with Chief Bobby Salem saying an autopsy was performed on Friday.
Police originally received a call on June 25 that a child, later revealed to be Iris, was unresponsive and taken from UPMC Jameson Hospital to UPMC Children's Hospital, where it was revealed she had suffered a brain bleed.
