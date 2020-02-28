Dozens flock to council over garbage

More than 100 city residents attended New Castle City Council’s meeting on Thursday and more than 30 made requests to be heard in response to the garbage collection services that begin in April.
“Personally, ya’ll are going to have come knock on my door because I refuse to pay it,” said Phillip Taylor of West Park Avenue, who added he’d put his bill in the garbage. “I’m 75 years old, and I’ll go to my grave before I pay you.”
Residents from around the city voiced their disapproval of the city’s new garbage collection services after they say they’ve been kept in the dark about the whole process. The previous city council approved the three-year contract with Aiken Refuse on Dec. 12 for $6,222,285 for a combined total annual cost.
The first quarterly bill for the service is due on March 15.
Many residents took their allowed five minutes to speak about their health issues, financial shortfalls and those of their elderly family members.
David Walters of West Washington Street spoke not on behalf of himself, but two elderly woman — a 70-year-old woman who lives in Ohio and owns a property in the city to live in when her husband dies and another who uses only two bags a month.
“Now these women are on fixed incomes,” Walters said. “These are the people that are being affected by this policy change, by this ordinance that has been imposed on them.”
“Not me. This ain’t hurting me,” Walters continued. “I’ll give you the $200 for the year and walk out of here and never lose a wink of sleep over it. These are the woman who live month to month.”
Others were landlords who voiced their worries about how their tenants are to go about receiving additional tags.
“I can’t afford to put somebody on duty who’s going to do nothing but handle the trash,” said Jerry Morgan of North Jefferson Street.
Morgan owns 75 rental properties in the city, but maintains 150 properties for landlords who are not local. According to a conversation he had with Aiken, Morgan is the only one who can request more tags for the properties he rents due to the sheer amount of properties.
“I can’t (buy the additional tags),” Morgan said. “It can’t happen.”
Others cited laws, acts and the Constitution as to why they weren’t legally obligated to participate in service they did not want or need.
“I’m here to talk about the rules in this country,” said Chris Geddes of Huron Avenue. “I really don’t know what to tell you guys,” Geddes continued. “The answer is no.”
After more than two hours of public comments, Mayor Chris Frye and the five council members had their time to respond.
“I again want to reiterate that we understand the struggles that some of the residents of New Castle are going to be facing,” Frye said.
While Frye was speaking, a resident had to be escorted out the room by the city’s security guard for speaking out of order when he was refused his five minutes to speak.
“Just as you have to live under this, I have to live under it too,” said Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile, who noted she is also on social security and will need to decrease the amount of trash she throws away in order to afford the service.
“Can we come up with a better deal? I don’t know,” Councilman Tim Fulkerson said. “I’m not going to make a promise I can’t keep. But I know this much, we did everything. There was nothing under the table. Nothing.”
Fulkerson added that all the public meetings related to garbage from the previous two years were advertised in the newspaper and letters were also sent to homes altering residence to attend to give input.
Residents in the audience denied they had received letters inviting them to participate.
In other news:
•Seth Parish and Christian Marburger were hired as casual firefighters.
•Ryan Grace, Bryan Borghi and Shay Sarcone were hired as part-time police officers.
•Brian Heichel was appointed to be the public works director.
•Susan Sheffler was appointed to the New Castle Health Board.
•Two $1,000 bids for a repository property at 102 N. Ray St. were denied.
•The city entered into a lease agreement with Dom Joseph to operate Sylvan Height’s golf shop from May 1 until Oct. 31.
•A contract with R.A.R Engineering for engineering services was approved.
•A lot subdivision on Vogan Street was approved.
