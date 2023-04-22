Twelve students from the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center will be competing in the 2023 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference June 19-23 in Atlanta.
The students qualified after winning gold in the Pennsylvania SkillsUSA competition April 12-14 in Hershey. A total of 34 LCCTC students competed in the event.
Those who won gold and qualified for nationals were:
•Justin Cameron, electrical construction wiring.
•Joy Hudspath, health occupations professional portfolio.
•Walter McKnight, industrial motor control.
•Mara Hull, job skill demonstration open.
•Katherine Tillia, Destiny Robertson, Elia Rae McKnight, Aaliyah Kinney, Madison Werner, Hope Franklin and Gabrielle Treece, opening and closing ceremonies
•Ashley Cwynar, technical computer applications.
The other students who competed were: Kirk Derrow, automative service technology; Emma Vaughn and Madison Baker, cake decorating; Caden Wingo, CNC programming; Ian Stoneking, employment application process; Riley Barge, job skill demonstration; Lesley Magill, nurse assisting; Hannah Davis, pin design; Daniel Mayer-Tedrow, Andrew Mort, Lily Heaney, Gabriel Hatridge, Shane Grannis and Rory Hudson, quiz bowl; Coulter Street, Abram Deep and Dajuan Dawson, chapter display; and Tommilynn Genearo, Catalina Binder and Gabriella Schiek, promotional bulletin board.
SkillsUSA is a national career and technical student organization helping students seek and get into trade, technical and skilled service occupations through education programs, events and competitions.
The organization’s goal is to teach personal, workplace and technical skills to both help the students prepare for careers, but to also help with the ongoing shortage of labor for these skilled trade positions.
