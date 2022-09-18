The sixth annual Lawrence County Out of the Darkness Walk stepped off Saturday morning from the downtown Riverfront Park. 

The event was coordinated through the western Pennsylvania chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and the Lawrence County Human Services Center as a way to remember those lives lost to suicide. The walk also serves as a "journey of hope" for those who have been treated for suicidal thoughts and other mental health conditions. 

Downtown walk raises suicide awareness

