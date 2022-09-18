Downtown walk raises suicide awareness

Tiffany Brown is holding a photo of an angel, thus Arianna's Angels. Her daughter, Arianna, suffered from depression and eventually took her life on April 1. Brown was 22. She was a Neshannock High School honors graduate and was in the top 10 of her class.
Arianna's Angels pose for a photo on the stage at the Riverwalk Park.
A large crowd turned out at the Riverwalk Park for the suicide awareness walk on Saturday morning.
The group American Foundation for Suicide Prevention had a booth where they passed out free beads. Different color beads represented how people related to suicide prevention.
A large crowd turned out at the Riverwalk Park for the suicide awareness walk on Saturday morning.
The group American Foundation for Suicide Prevention had a booth where they passed out free beads. Different color beads represented how people related to suicide prevention.
Arianna Angels led the walk this year.
The walking route followed North Street downtown.
The sixth annual Lawrence County Out of the Darkness Walk stepped off Saturday morning from the downtown Riverfront Park.
The event was coordinated through the western Pennsylvania chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and the Lawrence County Human Services Center as a way to remember those lives lost to suicide. The walk also serves as a "journey of hope" for those who have been treated for suicidal thoughts and other mental health conditions.
Arianna's Angels
Arianna's Angels pose for a photo on the stage at the Riverwalk Park.
Crowd
A large crowd turned out at the Riverwalk Park for the suicide awareness walk on Saturday morning.
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
The group American Foundation for Suicide Prevention had a booth where they passed out free beads. Different color beads represented how people related to suicide prevention.
Arianna Angels
Arianna Angels led the walk this year.
Tiffany Brown
Tiffany Brown is holding a photo of an angel, thus Arianna's Angels. Her daughter, Arianna, suffered from depression and eventually took her life on April 1. Brown was 22. She was a Neshannock High School honors graduate and was in the top 10 of her class.
The walking route followed North Street downtown.
