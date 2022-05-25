The Hometown Summer Concert series returns to Riverwalk Park in downtown New Castle this summer for six shows.
The series, hosted by Feola Entertainment, New Visions, and the City of New Castle, kicks-off from 6 to 9 p.m. June 24 with The Dorals. The first concert will be accompanied by a Rapid Tappets Car Club classic car show on the streets of East Washington and East streets.
The event will feature dining, dessert and drink options from The Confluence, VentiSei Winery, Popped Envy, Nina’s Italian Ice, and face paintings & desserts by hopes Majesty.
Follow on Facebook: “Hometown Holidays & Summer Concerts Live: New Castle, PA”, “Feola Entertainment”, and “New Visions for Lawrence County” for updates for each concert.
The concert series will continue on July 1 with the nation’s No. 1 Earth, Wind, and Fire tribute band, Let’s Groove Tonight. An opening act that night will feature local performer Kali Davies-Anderson.
The series also includes The Wait on July 15, Grandview Soul on July 22, The Wrangler Band on Aug. 5, and ‘The Labra Brothers’ on Aug. 19. Each concert will feature a variety of food trucks and a 50/50 raffle in addition to live music.
The series is made possible in part through the generosity of the Almira Foundation, the Caroline Knox Foundation, the Lawrence Community Foundation, the May Emma Hoyt Foundation, UPMC Jameson Horizon, Treloar & Heisel, Arts & Education at the Hoyt, Visit Lawrence County, McClymonds Supply and Transit, Forward Lawrence, VentiSei Winery, Popped Envy, ProForma Hess Solutions, Hess Restoration Services, The Confluence, Williams-Cleaveland Company, Hopes Majesty, and Divine Butterfly Supply.
The Hometown Summer Concerts at Riverwalk Park happen each summer with the aim of activating downtown to enhance the quality of life for those who live and visit here.
“It’s an opportunity to have fun, yes, but also to be intentional about showcasing local artists and supporting entrepreneurs who are the fabric of our community,” said Jeff Feola, owner of Feola Entertainment and coordinator of this year’s series. “I’m proud to be part of the revitalization movement of downtown New Castle by bringing a vibrancy and excitement to downtown through events like these”.
The Hometown Concert Series is made possible through the generosity of grant givers, donors, volunteers and community partners. These include the Almira Foundation, the Caroline Knox Foundation, the Lawrence Community Foundation, the May Emma Hoyt Foundation, UPMC Jameson Horizon, Treloar & Heisel, Arts & Education at the Hoyt, Visit Lawrence County, McClymonds Supply and Transit, Forward Lawrence, VentiSei Winery, Popped Envy, ProForma Hess Solutions, Hess Restoration Services, The Confluence, Williams-Cleaveland Company, Hopes Majesty and Divine Butterfly Supply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.