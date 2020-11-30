New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Rain. Much cooler. High 43F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.