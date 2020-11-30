Yadira Dickens is thankful her small beauty supply store Divine Butterfly Supply was lucky enough to see it's first Small Business Saturday after relocating to East Washington Street from the South Side in February.
"There's a lot of other big businesses that have not made it," Dickens said.
Small businesses around Lawrence County — and the country — have been suffering from the negatives effects of COVID-10 since March when Gov. Tom Wolf mandated the closure of all non-essential businesses.
"It was horrible," Dickens said. "I lost more than 30 percent of income once COVID hit...I was behind on bills, on rent."
Although stores complied with orders to close to hinder the spread of the virus, some never reopened.
"It was crazy," she continued. "I thought that I was going to end up having to shut down, but I thank God that the community continued to support me."
Dickens, like other downtown business owners, were hoping the good weather would encourage more foot track looking to support them as they recognize Small Business Saturday, a retail holiday created by American Express in 2010.
Held each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Small Business Saturday is part of the nationwide Shop Small movement designed to support small business owners and their communities. Last year, an estimated 110 million people participated in Small Business Saturday, according to the event's website.
Dickens, who has been a small business owner for almost two years, bought more stock in preparation for Black Friday and other shopping days. Most of the extra stock has already been sold, she said. Her most popular items include UGG boots and braiding hair.
"I decided to come downtown to give downtown little bit of a new face and to help bring it up again," Dickens said. "With more small businesses being downtown, it'll allow people to see like it's not abandoned. It's not an abandoned area."
Susan Linville thought similarly when she opened The Pokeberry Exchange on North Mercer Street in 2015, but said her goal of inspiring others to open up businesses in downtown failed.
"As a matter of fact, there are fewer businesses down here than when we opened, so it's sad," she said.
Only a block from Divine, the Pokeberry celebrated its last Small Business Saturday as the effects from COVID-19 were too much to overcome. Despite applying for aid from both Lawrence County and the state, the small gift shop received no money.
"Well that kind of was the nail in the coffin," Linville said. "If I'd gotten that kind of support from the county that would have kind of made up for it. We would have probably been able to limp through, but COVID still took a pretty big chunk out of the income."
Divine Butterfly Supply received $1,250 in August from the Lawrence County commissioners as they dispensed more than $3 million of the county's COVID-19 federal grant for losses.
With plans to close by the end of this year, Saturday was a success, Linville said. Pokeberry made as much money in one day as it has in the last two weeks. The most popular items were books and tea.
The Saturday after Thanksgiving has notoriously been a successful day for the shop, Linville said.
"I think Small Business Saturday is a big help, so I hope it continues to be the success that it is because i think it helps a lot of businesses out," she said.
Closeout sales will be running at Pokeberry for the remainder of the year to clear stock. Pokeberry Press, a micropublishing company, will continue to operate out of the building.
