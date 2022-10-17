Workers from Youngblood Paving Inc. work to mill the intersection of Mercer and North streets downtown. The Wampum-based company this week will be completing milling and paving on Grant and Mercer streets this week. Work is expected to be finished by Friday. Because of the operations, temporary road closures may occur.
Downtown paving continues
