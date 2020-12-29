DON Recovery Services, an outpatient drug and alcohol rehabilitation center on South Mercer Street, opens Monday after months of delays due to court battles and COVID-19 setbacks.
As a treatment facility, Recovery houses mental health, treatment and medication under one roof. The program, which is modeled after the Lawrence County Adult Treatment Court Program, will provide an onsite psychologist as well as a doctor and counselors for addicts seeking treatment.
"It feels really good that we're finally able to offer the help and the services to people that need it," Recovery program director Diane Shaffer said. "That's the whole point of this program."
DON Enterprises bought the Central Building in 2018 for $150,000 with the prospect of opening Recovery, however, multiple delays and roadblocks prevented it from opening earlier. Recovery appealed a conditional use request denial from New Castle's city council in July to the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas. In September, the judge ruled in the center's favor, giving the green light for opening. The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs inspected the facility on Dec. 9 and was granted an operational license the next day.
"What we're actually excited about is the fact that it's not opening in 2020 with the way 2020 went," Shaffer said with a laugh.
Some of the characteristics of Recovery’s operation include:
•The facility will not house, distribute or administer any rehabilitation drugs such as Suboxone, but rather provide e-scripts to local pharmacies.
•Patients will not be living at the property because only outpatient services would be offered.
•Cameras are placed both inside and outside the facility, including the parking lot and waiting room.
•There is a designated smoking area outside away from other businesses.
•There will be around eight to 22 patients visiting the facility throughout the day depending on group counseling sessions.
Although patients have yet to be seen, multiple people have called to set up appointments.
Patients do not need a referral from a doctor to be accessed but may have one if they so choose.
The hours of operation are Monday, Tuesday and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
For an appointment and assessment, call (724) 936-3214.
