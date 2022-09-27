Jessi Short and Christopher Story have been missing for eight years and the whereabouts of Melissa Henson has been unknown since January 2021.
A special vigil called "The Missing" will be staged from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the downtown Riverwalk Park to keep their cases in the public eye.
The event, sponsored by the Walkers Volunteer Search Party, will feature a prayer vigil, music, face painting for children, food and other vendors and a basket auction.
All proceeds will go toward paying for posters or billboards which will request tips from anyone who knows of their whereabouts.
Jessi Michelle Brumley Short disappeared in January, 2013, when she was 25 years old. She would be 34 now. She has blue eyes, brain hair, stands 5-foot-2 and at the time weighed about 130 pounds. She was wearing a white, long-sleeved terrycloth shirt, a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray work boots when she left her mother's home in Shenango Township.
Her case is being investigated by the state police. Anyone who has information about her whereabouts or what happened to her is asked to contact the state police at (724) 598-2211, or the search party at (724) 333-1112.
"We're still working on leads in her case and it's a very active investigation," state police Cpl. Randy Guy said Tuesday.
Christopher Story 48, went missing on Aug. 11, 2013, from Mahoningtown. He left behind his wallet, cell phone charger and his needed medications. He was wearing a white T-shirt and khaki shorts, a dark ball cap and black shoes. He stands 6-foot-1, weighed about 160 pounds at the time and has brown hair and blue eyes.
Melissa Henson disappeared on Jan. 22, 2021. She wasn't reported missing until around mid-April that year. Her family lives out of town, and friends saw her last in New Castle on Jan. 17, wearing a white Adidas pullover sweatshirt. She had been living at a residence on Neshannock Boulevard where she left behind her cell phone, identification and bank cards. She has a tattoo of a falling star on her right foot and the name Aubry on her outside right arm, according to information on circulated posters.
Anyone who has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact New Castle police detective John George at (724) 656-3589.
The New Castle police also are handling the investigation into Story's case. Any tips may be left on the police tip site at newcastlepd.com or by calling the station at (724) 656-3570.
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem said both cases are open and active and the police are continuously working to follow up leads that they receive.
The Walkers Volunteer Search Party was organized in 2018 by Marcia and Chris Black to assist police in locating persons reported missing. Whenever they learn of a missing person, the Blacks and their team contact the police to let them know they are going out to search for them.
Marcia Black said this week the group has been actively out looking for Story.
She said local businessman Daryl Audia has already donated one billboard to help find the three missing New Castle residents or prompt information about what happened to them. The funds raised at Saturday's observance will go 100 percent toward funding more billboards that have the three individuals' pictures, to keep them in the public's eye and memory, she said.
