Ice skating enthusiasts will have to take their skates to other solidly frozen ponds this holiday season to enjoy a favorite pastime.

There will be no holiday ice rink in downtown New Castle this year.

Organized jointly in the past by District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa’s office and New Visions for Lawrence County, this year’s event is canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions, Lamancusa said Monday.

The ice rink has been a temporary, popular seasonal spot for the past three Christmas seasons in New Castle, taking its place among many other holiday-oriented programs and activities in the downtown.

The rink last year attracted more than 3,000 spectators and visitors, according to information from New Visions.

Spearheaded by Lamancusa and co-organized by Angie Urban of New Visions, the effort was coordinated the past three years by volunteers from the city police, the district attorney’s office and New Visions, and was funded by grant money and many community donations.

“It’s a shame,” Lamancusa said of this year’s cancellation. “Based on the coronavirus restrictions that are in place, we wouldn’t have been able to comply with them this year and still have the ice rink.

“We are working with New Visions to try to plan some alternate holiday activities,” he said.

In addition to the 40-by-80-foot rink that became known as the “North Street Pole,” the locale also became an outdoor venue for Christmas concerts, fire pits and food vendors. The rink was tied in with the annual parade and Hometown Holly Days events.

