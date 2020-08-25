Michael DiSilvio has 32 years experience in the restaurant industry.
More importantly, however, is his familiarity with the former Eat’n Park restaurant in New Castle’s downtown area. DiSilvio, a Hubbard (Ohio) High School graduate, was the general manager of the restaurant at 100 W. Washington St. when it closed in February 2019 after 46 years of serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and the company’s trademark smiley face cookies.
Now, DiSilvio is planning an Oct. 1 soft opening for DiSilvio’s Family Restaurant to occupy the same building.
“I loved the residents who were there and the customers who came in,” DiSilvio said. “When the building became available, I jumped on it.”
DiSilvio said he was also attracted to the history of the building and the rapport he’s built with New Castle residents.
Pat Amabile, president of the Downtown Business Association and owner of Shipping Depot+, said he’s happy to see the downtown area get a new business. He said it will bring people downtown and fills a vacant building.
“I’m glad to see something going in there,” Amabile said. “From a Downtown Business perspective, that helps drive people downtown.”
Amabile noted the residents of Riverside Apartments used to frequent Eat’n Park since it was so close, as did members of the Lawrence County YMCA next door. It was also a popular stop for many after Sunday church services.
“I think he’ll do well there,” Amabile said.
When he was hanging a sign on the property announcing the name of the restaurant, DiSilvio said residents from Riverside Apartments made their way over to introduce themselves.
The Hermitage resident lives with his wife and has five children with the youngest going into her senior year of high school. After high school, DiSilvio went to culinary school in Pittsburgh and has held positions ranging from sous-chef to general manager. He also owns and operates his own catering business as well as DiSilvio’s Family Grill in Hubbard, which opened two years ago.
DiSilvio said he’ll hire around 25 employees and believes about 15 of which will be full-time positions.
He said his daughters will likely also be on staff, giving the restaurant a family feel. One of the main challenges of opening a restaurant during a pandemic is handling state officials’ guidelines on occupancy, which allow 25 percent capacity for indoor dining.
“It’s going to be challenging,” DiSilvio said. “We’ve dealt with the challenges already. I’m expecting the same challenges there. However, it’s a good time to softly open a restaurant because of the 25 percent capacity. A restaurant that size can get overwhelming at times, but at 25 percent capacity I’m hoping it can be a smooth opening.”
When it does open, plans call for it to be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The breakfast menu will include pancakes, biscuits, omelets, home fries, eggs and more. The lunch and dinner menus will have 18 varieties of hamburgers, wings, salads, chicken and steak salads, appetizers, pasta and meatballs and steak and pork chops. All food will be homemade.
There will be baked goods such as pies, cheesecakes and cupcakes, too. However, there won’t be a large bakery like in the previous Eat’n Park. DiSilvio also said he’s not trying to get a liquor license for the space now, but plans on getting lottery stations.
“I’m going to need the support of the community and I’m looking forward to serving the community,” he said. “I’m looking forward to everyone coming in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.